Pressly School's Mario Grant receives honor from Statesville City Council

Statesville City Council recently honored Pressly School's Mario Grant with the Community Award for Ward 3.

Mayor Costi Kutteh presented the award to Grant for his efforts to better his community and for promoting positive change.

Grant spends his time coaching, mentoring, tutoring and holding a summer camp for disadvantaged youth in Statesville.

He has been employed with Pressly School since 2016 and is currently teaching high school science. He stated that he loves his work at Pressly and, while he has had offers to work at other places, he is where he is supposed to be.

Iredell-Statesville Schools officials said they all proud of the Impact Grant is making on the students at Pressly and in the community of Statesville.