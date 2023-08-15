Chemistry and history, as well as a little elbow grease, came together at the Green Street Cemetery on Saturday as volunteers cleaned headstones at one of the city’s oldest cemeteries.

Preserving history, whether that of the cemetery itself or that of the families with ancestors buried in it, was the goal of the day.

“One, so families can see who is out here, they may have forgotten about, and then our history,” Statesville NAACP President Todd Scott said. “A lot of people don’t even know their kin people are out here. It gets forgotten over time as people die off, and people don’t always know who is out here.”

To aid in that mission, Scott Stevenson spoke to the handful of volunteers that came out to help with the cleaning of headstones at the Green Street Cemetery as he has experience in what chemicals and solvents can and can’t be used on the stone used for the graves at the cemetery.

Volunteers were armed with pump sprayers with cleaning chemicals and brushes as they spread out in the cemetery to clean. Some of the results are immediate as the algae and lichen begin to come off the headstones, but as the chemicals get into the pores of the stone, the grave markers can be restored to the original grey and white colors.

While Scott now has started his own company, Ye Ole Headstoner, much of his experience has come from learning at first how to clean the graves of family members but also to aid in the preservation of history.

“It’s important to do this, respect the dead, and clean the headstones up. I wish all of the headstones were out here,” Stevenson said.

Just knowing how many graves and who is buried at Green Street requires hard work as well.

Earlier this year, the Iredell County Public Library secured a grant to map out the cemetery with ground-penetrating radar. Along with the potential grave sites being marked with GPS, metal pins were also placed to mark each spot where Len Strozier of Omega Mapping Services’ survey found signs of a grave even if the headstones were missing.

More than 2,000 such spots were found, but there are only 143 monuments there according to local history librarian Joel Reese.

The cemetery began in 1885 and was an active cemetery until 1949, but many of the graves sites were never marked with headstones. The Iredell County Public Library continues to do research to find who is buried there to help families retrace their history and help them pay their respects, though the work is made harder as death certificates weren’t required by law until 1913.

The Statesville NAACP pledged up to $10,000 to be used to restore graves at Green Street according to Scott.