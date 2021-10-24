Prescription drug assistance available for low-income Medicare beneficiaries

Medicare beneficiaries who have limited incomes and assets may be eligible for Extra Help to pay for their prescription drugs. The federal Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) program, also known as Extra Help, assists qualified Medicare beneficiaries with out-of-pocket expenses associated with Medicare Part D prescription drugs.

There are more than 80,000 Medicare beneficiaries in North Carolina who may be eligible for help but have yet to apply. SHIIP, the Senior’s Health Insurance Information Program and a division of the N.C. Department of Insurance, is joining with partners around the state to help beneficiaries understand and apply for Extra Help.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Many who are eligible for this assistance are not aware that it is available to them,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “It is our goal to get the message of Extra Help out to Medicare beneficiaries statewide and get them enrolled so they can begin receiving help with their Medicare prescription drug costs.”

Iredell Council on Aging can help Medicare beneficiaries in Iredell County with the enrollment process for Extra Help. Please contact Jennifer Barraclough at 704-873-8568 to make an appointment.