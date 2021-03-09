Prescribed burn held at Lake Norman State Park

Park rangers at Lake Norman State Park and the North Carolina Forestry Service teamed up for a prescribed burn at the park Tuesday.

Prescribed burns are a tool to prevent wildfires, park officials said.

The burns are one of the best tools to prevent wildfires as well as manage the intensity and spread of the fires.

They also support wildlife management and there are numerous environmental benefits such as:

Reduce hazardous or excessive brush, shrubs and trees.

Recycle nutrients into the soil which promotes the growth of new life.

Preserves plant and animal species.

Minimizes the threat of invasive pests and disease.