Preparing a disaster/emergency supply kit is vital

The life you have built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family. National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

This week Iredell County Health Department would like to encourage you and your family to make a disaster/emergency supply kit. Building an emergency/disaster supply kit can be a fun activity for the family to work on together. The kit should have everything you need to survive for several days.

A basic kit should include:

Nonperishable food (canned food, crackers, peanut butter, etc.) and manual can opener

Plan for special food needs for babies, pets, and anyone with allergies

1 gallon of water per person per day for drinking and cleaning

A battery powered weather radio

A flashlight

A first aid kit

Extra batteries

A whistle to signal for help

A dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape, if you need to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers

Local maps

Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery

Prescription medications

Copies of important personal documents, such as insurance policies, identification, etc.

There are many other things to include in the emergency kit that will be specific to your family. Be sure to make the kit that meets your family’s needs. What might your pet, older adults, or your baby need if you had to evacuate your home quickly? Keeping the kit stocked and ready to go can make a difference in the face of a disaster. Building a disaster supply kit together is also a good activity to get the family talking about disaster planning and is a great time for kids to ask questions that may ease their concerns. To learn more about how to stock an emergency kit visit www.ready.gov/kit and https://www.ready.gov/kids.

Next week we will provide effective ways your family can plan and prepare for disasters and emergencies.

Check out weekly tips on the Iredell County Health Department Facebook page and on the Iredell County Health Department website: https://www.iredellcountync.gov/252/Emergency-Preparedness.