Pregnant with COVID: Valerie Allen ended up in CCU hospitalized for 18 days

“I saw people die out of my window when I was in CCU,” she said. “You don’t want to see that, knowing they have COVID and you have COVID too and people are dying around you; it’s a lot to take in. When you’re lying there hopeless and so sick, and people around you are dying from the same thing, everything goes through your mind.”

She did start to improve though, and after about a week in the CCU, Allen was moved to a less critical unit of the hospital as she continued to recover. Eighteen days after first being admitted, she was finally able to go home — with oxygen that she was only able to stop using just recently, on Sept. 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s 18 days away from my newborn baby,” she said. “Talk about traumatizing when you’re going to the hospital and don’t know you’re going to be there for half a month.”

In fact, traumatizing is the word Allen would use to describe her entire ordeal with COVID-19.

“I was in the hospital and I just felt like everything was being taken from me, and I was traumatized. Giving birth to your baby and not being able to kiss them, and not being able to see them because you have to be in the hospital with COVID and pneumonia — it was so traumatizing. Everything I’ve been through is traumatizing. I would never want someone to go through what I went through.”