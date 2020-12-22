 Skip to main content
Power Cross spreading cheer, delivering gifts
top story

Power Cross Ministries is spreading the Christmas cheer this week.

The organization raised funds to provide Christmas for families throughout the region with its annual Pies for Presents event. On Monday night, the fruits of those labors were evident as a group gathered at R. Gregory Jewelers in downtown Statesville to wrap a variety of presents.

Power Cross Co-Founder Natalie Storment said there were gifts for 450 children. Power Cross volunteers will spend Wednesday driving around the region, hand-delivering the gifts to families. There are about 230 families represented, as the group serves young men but remembers their siblings when the holidays roll around. It’s just the latest way that Power Cross is working to impact young lives.

On Monday, the gathered volunteers, many of them Statesville Christian School students, wrapped more than 500 presents in three hours, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Storment said it’s just part of the Power Cross mission to give back at this time of the year. The organization has worked to observe restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to serve the community as much as possible. It currently has a fundraising matching fund going as well.

Power Cross works to serve young men through its Statesville and Salisbury locations, working through athletics and discipleship to impact the lives of young men, according to its website.

For more information on Power Cross and its programs, visit Powercross.org.

