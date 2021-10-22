Pothole causes major traffic headaches; closing westbound lanes of Interstate 40

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
“Stay off the interstate,” said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.
That’s because Interstate 40 West between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads is closed and is expected to remain closed through at least Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, Hall said.
Because of the closure of the westbound lanes of I-40, traffic on side roads leading west was at a standstill Friday and those conditions are not expected to improve, Hall said. “It’s completely gridlocked,” he said.
“People need to find an alternate route other than the local roads,” Hall said. That might mean an extended drive to travel west but Hickory Highway, Old Mountain, Island Ford and Sharon School roads were seeing heavy traffic volumes Friday afternoon. “Motorists will need to find alternate routes,” he said.
Hall said troopers were working with the schools in western Iredell County to help buses get around the traffic issues.
The lane closures are the result of a large chunk of the decking coming loose on the I-40 bridge over Beulah Road. The bridge is undergoing emergency repairs that the North Carolina Department of Transportation originally said would take through the weekend but that timetable has been extended, Hall said.
"The emergency closure started this morning to allow crews to safely repair a pothole on I-40 West at Exit 144. All lanes are closed between mile markers 144 and 141," Marcus Thompson said. He is a communications officer with the NCDOT.
Traffic must exit I-40 west at Old Mountain Road, exit 144. While the NCDOT originally recommended traveling Old Mountain Road to Hickory Highway to Sharon School Road and then back onto I-40, Hall said that is not a good idea at this point. “We need people to stay off I-40 and the local roads,” he said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL