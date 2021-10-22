Pothole causes major traffic headaches; closing westbound lanes of Interstate 40

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.

“Stay off the interstate,” said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.

That’s because Interstate 40 West between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads is closed and is expected to remain closed through at least Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, Hall said.

Because of the closure of the westbound lanes of I-40, traffic on side roads leading west was at a standstill Friday and those conditions are not expected to improve, Hall said. “It’s completely gridlocked,” he said.

“People need to find an alternate route other than the local roads,” Hall said. That might mean an extended drive to travel west but Hickory Highway, Old Mountain, Island Ford and Sharon School roads were seeing heavy traffic volumes Friday afternoon. “Motorists will need to find alternate routes,” he said.

Hall said troopers were working with the schools in western Iredell County to help buses get around the traffic issues.