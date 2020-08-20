 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive COVID-19 test reported at West Iredell High
0 comments
breaking top story

Positive COVID-19 test reported at West Iredell High

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Thursday that someone at West Iredell High School tested positive for COVID-19.

I-SS Director of Communications and Development Boen Nutting said, in a news release, that all WIHS families and staff members were notified. She said school will continue as scheduled Friday due to following I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a close contact to the individual.

She said the school received a deep cleaning Thursday and students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day. Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.

A letter was sent out to parents and staff members concerning this positive COVID test.

For more information regarding the I-SS reopening plans visit https:/www.issnc.org/coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert