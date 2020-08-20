Positive COVID-19 test reported at West Iredell High

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Thursday that someone at West Iredell High School tested positive for COVID-19.
I-SS Director of Communications and Development Boen Nutting said, in a news release, that all WIHS families and staff members were notified. She said school will continue as scheduled Friday due to following I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a close contact to the individual.
She said the school received a deep cleaning Thursday and students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day. Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.
A letter was sent out to parents and staff members concerning this positive COVID test.
For more information regarding the I-SS reopening plans visit https:/www.issnc.org/coronavirus.
