Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville announced the addition of two new teachers.

Danny Wicker has won numerous awards at famous music conventions, the State Fair, the Blues Preservation Society, and more. He is the president of Piedmont Folkways in Statesville, which is dedicated to the preservation of acoustic roots music. Beginning this fall, Wicker will offer instruction for children and adults, both beginners and experienced, in folk and contemporary music, fingerstyle and flatpicking, and playing by ear. A popular performer in the region, Wicker plays in the Band “American Holler.”

Robert D’Andrade, better known to his friends as Dee, is welcomed to Studio3 as a bass instructor, teaching electric bass and upright string bass. A professional bass player for decades, D’Andrade has quite a history playing blues, rock, reggae, jazz, funk, and R&B in New York and North Carolina. He was the bass player in the famous Celtic Christmas Concerts and now plays in the band American Holler alongside Wicker. Bringing a wealth of experience, D’Andrade will offer instruction to the beginner or the experienced bass player, adults or young people, teaching all styles of music.

Visit www.studio3nc.com for contact information and more information. Registration for classes begins Aug. 1.