Polling places to open Tuesday

Voting in the general election in Iredell County will begin at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All voting Tuesday will take place at the individual voter’s polling place. There is no voting at the Board of Elections office Tuesday.
There are local, state and national races on the ballot. Sample ballots are available on the Board of Elections website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
The polling places in Iredell County are:
- Wesley Chapel Church, 579 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman
- Iredell Water Corporation, 571 Jennings Road, Statesville
- St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville
- Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville
- War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville
- Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
- Concord Presbyterian Church, 3867 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville
- Oakdale Baptist Church, 585 Mocksville Highway, Statesville
- Chapel Hill Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Lane, Statesville
- Cool Spring United Methodist, 1902 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland
- Rocky Mount Methodist Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville
- Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
- Williamson Chapel Church, 589 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
- Mt. Mourne IB School former campus, 1431 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville
- North Iredell Rescue Squad, 1538 Tabor Road, Harmony
- Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman
- New Hope Community Center, 335 Taylor Springs Road, Statesville
- Harmony Fire Department, 645 Olin Road, Olin
- Central Fire Department, 4634 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville
- West Iredell Ruritan Club, 133 Warrior Drive, Statesville
- Bethlehem Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville
- Christ Boulevard Methodist Church 1947 E. Broad St., Statesville
- Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville
- Cochran Street Bible Church, 964 Cochran St., Statesville
- Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Road, Statesville
- Calvary Community Church, 334 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville
- Shiloh AME Zion Church, 1115 Salisbury Road, Statesville
- North Iredell American Legion Post 113, 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony
- Union Grove Fire Department, 1994 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove
For more information contact the board of elections at 704-878-3140.
