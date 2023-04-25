Iredell Museums will open its latest exhibit “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers. The posters will be on view at Iredell Museums starting with the grand opening Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

On display, will be pollinator art made by students at the museum's outreach partnership programs, including the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, American Renaissance School, Statesville Recreation and Parks Department and Mitchell Community College Art Club. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite pollinator for spring. There will be face painting and light refreshments. This event is free to the public but donations are welcome and appreciated.

The museums will also be unveiling new exhibit walls made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act NC Science Museums grant. “Pollination Investigation” is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations. It was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women's Committee.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.