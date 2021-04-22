Police: Traffic cameras led to arrest of man in stolen vehicle

Traffic cameras helped the Troutman Police Department catch a man who in a stolen vehicle was violating his probation on Wednesday, a news release from the town indicated.

Officers were notified by the town’s Flock camera system — which reads license plates — that a 2010 Toyota Corolla, which was reported stolen, was headed south into Troutman. Sgt N.H. Lindon and Officer T. M. Sharpe located the vehicle and stopped it at a business on Main Street.

Malik Sha’ron Sturgis, 22, of South Meeting Street, was asked to leave the car but did not comply, the release stated. He was removed from the car and Sharpe saw a black handgun between the driver’s seat and console, authorities said.

A computer check revealed an outstanding warrant for Sturgis for cutting off his ankle monitor, a condition of his probation, police reported.

Sturgis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving with no operator’s license, also felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

A magistrate set bond at $65,000. The value of the recovered stolen vehicle was approximately $7,200.

A passenger in the car, Anari Ty’kwasia Woods, of Rock Hill, South Carolina was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt passenger and released at the scene.

