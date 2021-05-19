Police: Suspect nabbed after vehicle, foot chase

There’s not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.
Ryan Adams, 30, of Charlotte, was charged with numerous crimes stemming from a suspected burglary.
According to a news release from the Troutman Police Department, Sgt. Jamie Benge was on routine patrol doing a security check of Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1041 Charlotte Highway when he noticed a suspicious vehicle with a shirt over the license plate. Benge saw the driver toss several items from the vehicle as it left in a careless and reckless manner, police reported.
That’s what prompted Benge to try to stop the suspect.
The vehicle took off and the driver tossed items that were found to be stolen from Lowe’s, police said. Officer Madison Sharpe, who was assisting, recovered several items worth more than $450.
Officers chased the vehicle as it headed south on Interstate 77.
The chase continued and headed into Mecklenburg County where it struck several plastic lane dividers while traveling at a high rate of speed, and at one point, it almost spun out.
But the chase came to an end when it ran out of gas and the driver fled on foot, police said. Charlotte/Mecklenburg officers assisted and Adams was found hiding behind a nearby business, police reported.
Adams requested to be taken to the hospital once arrested due to digestion of narcotics, police said.
He was then taken before an Iredell County magistrate and charged with the following: felony flee/to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue light and siren, speeding over 100 in a 65, felony possession of Schedule I (ecstasy), injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $120,500. There were a total of 38 outstanding warrants or summons for Adams, police reported.
