Police: Suspect nabbed after vehicle, foot chase

There’s not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.

Ryan Adams, 30, of Charlotte, was charged with numerous crimes stemming from a suspected burglary.

According to a news release from the Troutman Police Department, Sgt. Jamie Benge was on routine patrol doing a security check of Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1041 Charlotte Highway when he noticed a suspicious vehicle with a shirt over the license plate. Benge saw the driver toss several items from the vehicle as it left in a careless and reckless manner, police reported.

That’s what prompted Benge to try to stop the suspect.

The vehicle took off and the driver tossed items that were found to be stolen from Lowe’s, police said. Officer Madison Sharpe, who was assisting, recovered several items worth more than $450.

Officers chased the vehicle as it headed south on Interstate 77.

The chase continued and headed into Mecklenburg County where it struck several plastic lane dividers while traveling at a high rate of speed, and at one point, it almost spun out.