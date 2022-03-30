Police: Statesville woman charged in stabbing death of local man

A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.

Charles Alexander Barber died shortly after running to an apartment on Valley Street Monday night, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

Police were sent to an apartment at 503 Valley St. regarding a man with a stab wound. Barber, police said, ran from that apartment to one at 507 Valley St. He collapsed in the doorway, police said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jessie Owenby of Statesville was identified as a suspect and she was arrested on the scene, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene and collected evidence and witness statements.

Owenby was taken before a magistrate and charged with homicide. She is currently being held without bond and the investigation is continuing.