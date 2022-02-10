Police: Statesville man facing 380 charges involving sexual assault of a child

A Statesville man faces 380 sexual assault charges involving a child, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

William Ray Clark, 52, of Wexford Way, was arrested Monday on 74 counts each of first-degree statutory rape and sex act by a substitute parent; 78 counts each of incest and indecent liberties with children; and 76 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. He also was charged with two counts of probation violation.

A magistrate ordered him held without bond due to him being considered a danger to the public.

The investigation began Monday after authorities were notified of sex offenses over a three-year period involving Clark’s stepdaughter, the news release said.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services assisted investigators with setting up an interview with the stepdaughter at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Clark’s residence on Wexford Way. Based on evidence obtained during the search, the stepdaughter’s disclosure and witness statements, Clark was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Statesville Police Department thanked the Department of Social Services, Dove House and community members who came forward for their assistance.