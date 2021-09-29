Police: South Iredell High School placed on lockdown after expelled student returned to campus

South Iredell High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning after an expelled student tried to return to campus in an effort to confront the witnesses against him, the Troutman Police Department reported.

The expelled student allegedly sent photos of his genitalia and criminal charges are pending, according to Troutman Town Manager Ron Wyatt. He was arrested by a Troutman Police Department school resource officer.

The student was expelled on Tuesday and returned to campus on Wednesday but was confronted by staff. The school was placed on lockdown as his intentions were not clear at the time, Wyatt said.

Troutman police officers took the juvenile into custody.

