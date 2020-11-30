Police: Mooresville man shot in the arm during home invasion

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a home invasion that resulted in one person being shot.

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Stonewood Apartments on Stonewood Drive, the police department reported.

Christopher Bonaventure, 28, was shot in the left forearm and transported via Iredell EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was described as a non-life threatening injury.

Bonaventure told police that someone knocked on his apartment door several times before he eventually opened the door and a man forced his way inside. He told police the man displayed a handgun and rummaged through belongings in his apartment before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Police said this incident is under investigation and no further information was released.