Police: Man shot several times after family dispute
Police: Man shot several times after family dispute

Statesville Police Department Car
Ben Gibson/Record & Landmark

An investigation is underway regarding the shooting of a man in the parking lot of a convenience store Sunday night.

The Statesville Police Department responded to the Shell Station at 1502 E. Broad St. and found David Warren Jr., 28, in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Witnesses and others involved reported Warren was assaulted by Sheena Leannetta Chambers, 35, and he then assaulted her, police said.

Police, in a news release, said David Elijah Boyce, 26, then shot Warren several times and fled the scene, police reported.

Police said this appears to be a family dispute.

The case is under investigation and warrants are pending, police said.

No information was released concerning Warren's condition.

