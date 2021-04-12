Police: Five facing charges after cache of weapons found in traffic stop

A traffic stop for erratic driving resulted in the discovery of a cache of weapons and charges against five people.
Ulysses Davon Porterfield, 18, of Pelion, South Carolina, Michael Allen Ponder Jr., 18, of Lexington, South Carolina, Charles Cavin Craft, 18, of Lexington, South Carolina and Austin McCoy Harm, 18, of Lexington, South Carolina were each charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and carrying a concealed weapon. Ponder was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault on a female. Porterfield was charged with driving left of center.
Alexia D. Diaz, 20, of Lexington, South Carolina is currently hospitalized in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center. Upon her release she will be charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and carrying a concealed weapon.
A magistrate set bond for Porterfield, Ponder, Craft and Harm at $30,000, and Ponder was ordered held without bond on the assault charges.
Troutman Police Officer T.M. Sharpe spotted a Mercury Milan shortly after midnight Sunday.
In a news release, Troutman officials said Sharpe saw the vehicle being operated erratically as if trying to avoid him. Sharpe followed the car for about a mile and saw the vehicle cross the center line while making a turn and after completing the turn, the release said.
Sharpe stopped the vehicle and saw one of the occupants, Diaz, was bleeding profusely from her head and face.
The release said the occupants reported a road rage incident that occurred on the interstate and said an assault happened at the Pilot gas station.
Sharpe called for Iredell EMS.
Due to the claim of where the assault had occurred, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Sgt. Jamie Benge of the TPD and Trooper Leevan Tuckler of the highway patrol also came to the scene.
As the occupants were taken out of the vehicle, their stories began to change, the release said.
ICSO Deputy Megan Chapman began an investigation at the gas station.
A search of the vehicle revealed a cache of assault rifles, handguns and ammunition, police reported.
One assault rifle and one handgun had the serial numbers ground off and several had electrical tape on the grips, the release stated.
Police also reported finding marijuana and digital scales.
During the investigation, officers determined the road rage incident did not happen and that Porterfield assaulted Diaz using the stock of the assault rifle while they were at the gas station, police reported.