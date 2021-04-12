Police: Five facing charges after cache of weapons found in traffic stop

In a news release, Troutman officials said Sharpe saw the vehicle being operated erratically as if trying to avoid him. Sharpe followed the car for about a mile and saw the vehicle cross the center line while making a turn and after completing the turn, the release said.

Sharpe stopped the vehicle and saw one of the occupants, Diaz, was bleeding profusely from her head and face.

The release said the occupants reported a road rage incident that occurred on the interstate and said an assault happened at the Pilot gas station.

Sharpe called for Iredell EMS.

Due to the claim of where the assault had occurred, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Sgt. Jamie Benge of the TPD and Trooper Leevan Tuckler of the highway patrol also came to the scene.