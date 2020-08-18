Police: Dispute led to death of one man, second in custody

A call about gunshots led to the discovery of a man’s body in the area of a homeless camp near Interstate 40 and Taylorsville Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Allen Bruce Alexander, 55, of Statesville was found in the camp area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said George Charles Henry White III, 68, of Statesville, was arrested at the scene. Police said the two men knew each other and this incident appears to be the result of a dispute.
Police said they were called to the area of the car wash at Northside Drive and Taylorsville Highway to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers found a homeless camp in the wooded area between the car wash and the I-40 exit ramp to Taylorsville Highway.
This is the fourth homicide of the year in Statesville and three, police said, have been solved by arrest and the other has outstanding warrants to be served. One person was also charged with manslaughter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.