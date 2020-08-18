You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dispute led to death of one man, second in custody
0 comments
breaking

Police: Dispute led to death of one man, second in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
IMG_4948.jpeg

Iredell County Rescue Squad and Statesville Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a homicide Tuesday afternoon.

 Taylor Jedrzejek/Record & Landmark

A call about gunshots led to the discovery of a man’s body in the area of a homeless camp near Interstate 40 and Taylorsville Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Allen Bruce Alexander, 55, of Statesville was found in the camp area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said George Charles Henry White III, 68, of Statesville, was arrested at the scene. Police said the two men knew each other and this incident appears to be the result of a dispute.

Police said they were called to the area of the car wash at Northside Drive and Taylorsville Highway to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers found a homeless camp in the wooded area between the car wash and the I-40 exit ramp to Taylorsville Highway.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Statesville and three, police said, have been solved by arrest and the other has outstanding warrants to be served. One person was also charged with manslaughter.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert