Police Chief David Addison: Crime down in Statesville

Police Chief David Addison will be leaving his position on a high note as crime is down, the Statesville Police Department’s latest crime report presented to the city council on Monday says.
Addison plans to step down in May, and according to the data presented to the council, violent crime was down in 2021 by 22% while property crime was down by just over 32%.
Traffic-related concerns, including property damage, hit and run, and injuries were up nearly 4.7% in 2021, which matches an upward national trend.
The trend the past few years was that crime was going up in comparison to the years before 2019. Addison had previously noted that while crime reports were up, the numbers weren’t as high as in 2020 or as high as nearby areas. That trend continued into early 2021 as violent crime rose while property crime was down since the start of the pandemic.
The three slayings reported in 2021 were down from the eight in 2020. Aggravated assaults (-17.2%) and robberies (-66.6%) were down as well. Addison noted that the decrease in robberies was a bit of an anomaly and that his successor shouldn’t be judged off this year’s number.
“If we can replicate that, I’d be happy, but I couldn’t tell you that we could,” Addison said.
The 11 reported rapes in 2021 were the same number as the year before.
Property crimes were mostly down as larceny (-41.6%), theft from motor vehicles (-26%), and breaking and entering (-13%) were reported less. However, vehicle thefts were up 12.7% to a total of 89.
The police also reported that evidence taken in during 2021 included 132 guns (107 pistols, 14 rifles, eight shotguns and three BB guns) 60 pounds of marijuana and $28,503.46. In total, 4,443 items were entered as evidence.
Service calls were up in 2021 as well, which Addison credited to intelligence-based policing that he said put officers where they needed to be. While 911 calls were up over 5% in 2021, officer-initiated calls were up over 67%, which made for 79,905 total calls, a 37.36% increase.
There were five pursuits last year, according to police, which led to four arrests; that is one more chase than the year before. Use of force was up as well, with 24 cases reported, a 15% increase from 2020.
There were a total of 710 cases assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division in 2021, with 337 of them closed, 173 inactive, and 200 involving further investigation. That is fewer than in 2020, when the number was 951.
The police department has 86 sworn officers positions and 24 civilians. Addison said there are vacancies for nine officers and one civilian.