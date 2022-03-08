Police Chief David Addison: Crime down in Statesville

The 11 reported rapes in 2021 were the same number as the year before.

Property crimes were mostly down as larceny (-41.6%), theft from motor vehicles (-26%), and breaking and entering (-13%) were reported less. However, vehicle thefts were up 12.7% to a total of 89.

The police also reported that evidence taken in during 2021 included 132 guns (107 pistols, 14 rifles, eight shotguns and three BB guns) 60 pounds of marijuana and $28,503.46. In total, 4,443 items were entered as evidence.

Service calls were up in 2021 as well, which Addison credited to intelligence-based policing that he said put officers where they needed to be. While 911 calls were up over 5% in 2021, officer-initiated calls were up over 67%, which made for 79,905 total calls, a 37.36% increase.

There were five pursuits last year, according to police, which led to four arrests; that is one more chase than the year before. Use of force was up as well, with 24 cases reported, a 15% increase from 2020.

There were a total of 710 cases assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division in 2021, with 337 of them closed, 173 inactive, and 200 involving further investigation. That is fewer than in 2020, when the number was 951.