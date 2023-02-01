Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iredell County returns

After a three-year hiatus, the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iredell County is back.

"It’s exciting for us. Our athletes look forward to everything they do with Special Olympics and being able to return to a normal schedule is a big deal," Bobbi Williams said. She is the local coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County.

This year's event kicks off on Feb. 18 with registration at 10 a.m. and participants will hit the pool at 11 a.m. Those taking part are encouraged to raise at least $50, and for their efforts, they'll receive a T-shirt.

The plunge serves as a social event for athletes, coaches and community supporters as they raise money for Special Olympics programs that have returned after a long hiatus.

The last Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iredell County was in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States. The pandemic was also why it and Special Olympics events had been canceled over the past two years. Still, the organizers are excited to return to the frigid waters of the Statesville Leisure Pool. The previous event attracted several dozen brave participants willing to chill out for a good cause.

"We're thrilled to death to be back in action," Williams said.

How to take part

To register online, go to https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/team/469153.

What to Wear: Bathing suit, clothes, costumes, etc. — Nothing with rivets, metal buckles or anything that could damage the water slide. Don't forget to bring a towel and a change of clothes. Locker rooms will be available for changing.

Participants are encouraged to help raise as much money as possible for Special Olympics Iredell County. Special Olympics athletes are never charged to compete, and they need your help to continue to make this possible. Encourage your friends, family, and co-workers to participate as plungers, fundraisers for the cause, or just have them come to the event to cheer you on.