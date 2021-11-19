 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playing it smart with year-end health care
0 Comments
alert top story

Playing it smart with year-end health care

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When New Year’s Day 2022 rolls around, the slate will be wiped clean and everyone will gain a fresh start to another new year. The slate that’s wiped clean also will include the tally of health care expenses you’ve incurred through 2021 which count toward your deductible.

“Now’s the time to play it smart and check to see if you’ve met your deductible,” says Clyde Wood, network CEO for Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. “Health plans typically begin paying for the majority — if not all — of your health care expenses once you’ve met that threshold. So if you have met your deductible or are close to reaching it, this is the ideal time to maximize your plan benefits and schedule appropriate appointments, testing and procedures. You may save hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on what health care you need, if it’s obtained before the end of the year.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, individuals who have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) need to check their balance. The Internal Revenue Service requires these accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.

“Health insurance plans reward individuals who plan and manage their health care, it’s that simple,” says Wood. “Taking 15 minutes to set-up appointments, now, could save you a significant amount of money. The key is to obtain all the health services you need before Dec. 31, because with the New Year comes a new deductible, and any balance in an FSA account is lost.”

Wood stresses it’s crucial to be prompt with your scheduling to ensure the test, check-up or procedure can be done before the end of the year. “Getting everything squared away by early December will ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2021 coverage and funds,” he adds.

Clyde Wood1.jpg

Wood

 MARIE KAMP

Clyde Wood is the network CEO at Lake Norman Regional and Davis Regional Medical Centers.

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to advanced surgical services and cardiology. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. With more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services. The hospital is located at I-40, Exit 154, east of Statesville. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert