Planning board alternate wants to continue to 'Pay It Forward'

My name is Warren “Chuck” Campbell.

I was born at Iredell Memorial Hospital to T.L. and Gladys Campbell. I grew up in the East Side Drive community aka “Belmont-Unity” community and am a SHS graduate Class of ‘78. I attended and graduated with B.S. accounting cum laude from NCA&T State University, Greensboro, NC Class of 1982.

For 25+ years I have worked in Greater Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area in corporate accounting and financial reporting, project management and banking and financial services industries, Arthur Andersen & Co., Potomac Electric Power Company, National Rural Electric Cooperative Assn and E*TRADE Bank (public accounting/auditing, public electric utilities, national cooperative members electric utilities, banking and financial services and various civic and spirit led community organizations.)

I served on the Statesville-Iredell County Schools Task Force “Making Proud Choices” project.

I am currently a research assistant at Wake Forest University Divinity School and graduate student at Wake Forest School of Medicine/Graduate School Biomedical Science pursuing M.S. healthcare leadership — cohort II — January 2023.

I am a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

I am a resident of the East Side Drive “Belmont-Unity” community.

I want to thank the planning board for reviewing and approving my term as an alternate on the planning commission.

I look forward to serving the citizens and organizations who live and provide services and goods within the city limits.

I hope to contribute to the continuing development of ONE❤ STATESVILLE community that will grow in love, commerce and fellowship to expand on the legacy of the success of our past city community/family-minded leaders who shouldered and took on past sacrificial deeds. I am forever indebted to honor, protect and continue to “Pay It Forward” to the next generation of City of Statesville citizens.

I look forward to working with my Planning Board colleagues and serving the citizens of the City of Statesville.

Peace and blessings.