Plane makes safe emergency landing at Statesville Regional Airport

A Victory Air Flight was planning to head to Tulsa after leaving Statesville Regional Airport, but once the pilot noticed the low oil pressure indicator on one of the engines, it quickly returned to Statesville.

John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport manager, said the 1998 Embraer EMB-145LR landed with no problem while using only one engine. There were 46 passengers on board.

The 55-seat plane left around 11 a.m. to begin its flight before the pilot noted the issue. She powered down the engine in an effort to avoid further problems. Just 20 minutes later she landed the plane back at the airport with emergency crews waiting, but there was no need thanks to her handling of the emergency.

All passengers and luggage onboard were reported safe and no other mechanical issues were reported at this time.

