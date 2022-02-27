Plan for, manage costs of child care options

Finding affordable, quality child care is essential for many working parents. The current shortage of care options is helping drive up costs for parents across the nation. If you know you will be needing child care coverage in the near future, here are some ways to plan for and manage this considerable expense of parenthood.

Relatives and sitters — Individuals who are not associated with a sitting service generally charge more modest rates for child care. If you pay for services from a family member, tax rules do apply, though a bit differently if a grandparent provides the care.

Nannies and au pairs — Hiring a nanny is often the most expensive child care option. You’re paying for the convenience of a dedicated, in-home provider, but you may also need to fund room and board and make a car available for their use. A nanny-share arrangement can help reduce your cost for this form of care if you can get by with fewer hours of coverage or find someone willing to take on multiple children. Another option is to host an international au pair. Placed through an agency, this individual typically may provide up to 45 hours per week of in-home child care in exchange for room and board, a weekly stipend and a modest education allowance.