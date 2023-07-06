The 2023 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series continues in Downtown Statesville on Friday with the Pizazz Band.
The band consists of Kent Zimmerman, Mark Davidson, Roger Whitsett, Brooks Paul, Don Valleraux and Kenny Hancock.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles.
The concerts are held on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water, and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.
Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.
Southern Distilling Co. is the Hospitality Tent sponsor this year. In addition to sampling their bourbons, they will be serving two signature cocktails.
Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring their Clocktower IPA, Center Street Ale, Blue’sberry Ale and Cranberry-Apple Seltzer.
Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Another Food Truck will be serving food, sweets, water and soft drinks.
Upcoming shows:
Aug. 4 — Dani Kerr & the Skeleton Krew
Sept. 1 — Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band with REO/Survivor & Co.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors:
Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, DENSO, Allen Tate Realtors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, AFC Urgent Care, Hilton Garden Inn, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, Sound Check Live, HunkaJunk Hauling, City of Statesville, Iredell Free News, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.
Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. Mitchell Community College invites guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.
For more information about the 2023 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/.