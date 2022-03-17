 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pisgah UMC fundraising breakfast set for Saturday

Pisgah UMC, 488 Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, is hosting a fundraising breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Homemade sausage, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits and pancakes will be served. Donations accepted for the building fund.

