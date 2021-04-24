Piney Grove Church vaccine clinic reaches rural areas

After the initial rush to get COVID-19 vaccines has subsided, efforts like the one at Piney Grove AME Zion Church are helping reach more of the rural areas of Iredell County. Located on the outskirts of Harmony, the church served as a clinic on Friday as members of the community stopped by to receive the Moderna vaccine distributed by the Iredell County Health Department.
Thanks to the efforts of Vickie Brown, Denise Holland, and others at Piney Grove, more than 50 people were signed up for the vaccine.
“It was a group effort, the whole church got involved … it was really a mass effort to make it a success. “ Holland said.
These community partners are critical in expanding the reach of the vaccine supply in Iredell County, according to Megan Redford, the health promotion manager and public information officer for the Iredell County Health Department.
“It is important to us that we make sure the vaccine is accessible to all Iredell County residents. Our county is unique in that it is nearly 50 miles long. Because of this, we have taken extra care during our vaccine deployment efforts to make sure the vaccine has been offered to the northern and southern ends of our county equally,” Redford said. “Rural areas often lack access to medical care because of their distance from metropolis areas, therefore, our agency has been working with faith and community organizations to host clinics in underserved communities to ensure these residents have the opportunity to receive this important vaccine.
“Our faith and community partners have been very supportive of our efforts and appreciative of the opportunity to host clinics for their community. Without the support of these partners, we would not be able to reach many underserved and traditionally marginalized residents.”
Holland said there was some hesitancy from some of the community, particularly those under 40 years old due to a variety of reasons, but the realities of COVID-19 ended up pushing a few more to sign up.
“The closer it hit to home and them seeing people that they knew come down with, some of the hesitancy went away,” Holland said.
Redford said nearly 20% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the health department recently saw a decrease in the number of individuals scheduling appointments. She said there will still be vaccine appointments available at its Statesville location and at small community clinics ones like the clinic at Piney Grove going forward.
“We are working very hard to make sure our community is receiving trusted information related to the importance of this vaccine in order to confidently make the decision to vaccinate themselves against the COVID-19 virus,” Redford said.
And as more people get vaccinated, Piney Grove hopes it can return to “normal” services as well. Like many churches, it’s had services in its parking lot to help keep members socially distant while still having a form of worship and fellowship together.