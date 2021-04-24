Piney Grove Church vaccine clinic reaches rural areas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our faith and community partners have been very supportive of our efforts and appreciative of the opportunity to host clinics for their community. Without the support of these partners, we would not be able to reach many underserved and traditionally marginalized residents.”

Holland said there was some hesitancy from some of the community, particularly those under 40 years old due to a variety of reasons, but the realities of COVID-19 ended up pushing a few more to sign up.

“The closer it hit to home and them seeing people that they knew come down with, some of the hesitancy went away,” Holland said.

Redford said nearly 20% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the health department recently saw a decrease in the number of individuals scheduling appointments. She said there will still be vaccine appointments available at its Statesville location and at small community clinics ones like the clinic at Piney Grove going forward.

“We are working very hard to make sure our community is receiving trusted information related to the importance of this vaccine in order to confidently make the decision to vaccinate themselves against the COVID-19 virus,” Redford said.