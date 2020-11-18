Pilot program aims to help domestic violence victims

This week, Judicial District 22A (Alexander and Iredell counties) will begin participating in a pilot program aimed at reducing the risk of harm or harassment to the victims of domestic violence by offenders. This Domestic Violence Prevention Pilot Program will reduce interaction between domestic violence victims and the accused by authorizing the use of a GPS monitoring system to alert victims in the event that the defendants get too close to them.
The General Assembly has provided funds for this program, and pursuant to Session Law 2020-80, nine judicial districts were to be selected to participate. District 22A was one of the districts selected. The program was the result of work by Caitlyn’s Courage, Inc., a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide services to prevent domestic violence in North Carolina. It is named after Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was the victim of a domestic violence murder-suicide in Greenville, North Carolina, in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
The program will allow judges in the chosen districts to put domestic violence defendants on GPS monitoring while they are out of jail awaiting trial. There is also a corresponding GPS unit for the victim which will alert the victim when the defendant is in close proximity to him or her. The GPS units will be provided by and monitored by Tarheel Monitoring. Staff working in a 24-hour monitoring center will contact the victim if the defendant violates a condition of pretrial release, and text messages will be sent to the victim as the offender comes closer. The victim will also receive a phone call if the offender reaches the critical zone.
In preparation for the implementation of this program, District 22A established an implementation team consisting of: Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham, District Court Judge Deborah Brown, District Court Judge Edward Hedrick, District Court Judge Christine Underwood, District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu and attorney (and District Court Judge-Elect) Bryan Corbett.
“We have previously had the ability to monitor the behavior of defendants while they are out of jail awaiting trial. The main difference in this program is the ability of the victim to be notified when the offender gets close to him or her. It gives the victim the opportunity to reach safety and to avoid contact with and possible harm from the defendant,” Kirkman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.