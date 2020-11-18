Pilot program aims to help domestic violence victims

This week, Judicial District 22A (Alexander and Iredell counties) will begin participating in a pilot program aimed at reducing the risk of harm or harassment to the victims of domestic violence by offenders. This Domestic Violence Prevention Pilot Program will reduce interaction between domestic violence victims and the accused by authorizing the use of a GPS monitoring system to alert victims in the event that the defendants get too close to them.

The General Assembly has provided funds for this program, and pursuant to Session Law 2020-80, nine judicial districts were to be selected to participate. District 22A was one of the districts selected. The program was the result of work by Caitlyn’s Courage, Inc., a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide services to prevent domestic violence in North Carolina. It is named after Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was the victim of a domestic violence murder-suicide in Greenville, North Carolina, in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}