 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pilot program aims to help domestic violence victims
0 comments
top story

Pilot program aims to help domestic violence victims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
6-8 Sarah Kirkman.jpg

Sarah Kirkman

This week, Judicial District 22A (Alexander and Iredell counties) will begin participating in a pilot program aimed at reducing the risk of harm or harassment to the victims of domestic violence by offenders. This Domestic Violence Prevention Pilot Program will reduce interaction between domestic violence victims and the accused by authorizing the use of a GPS monitoring system to alert victims in the event that the defendants get too close to them.

The General Assembly has provided funds for this program, and pursuant to Session Law 2020-80, nine judicial districts were to be selected to participate. District 22A was one of the districts selected. The program was the result of work by Caitlyn’s Courage, Inc., a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide services to prevent domestic violence in North Carolina. It is named after Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was the victim of a domestic violence murder-suicide in Greenville, North Carolina, in 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The program will allow judges in the chosen districts to put domestic violence defendants on GPS monitoring while they are out of jail awaiting trial. There is also a corresponding GPS unit for the victim which will alert the victim when the defendant is in close proximity to him or her. The GPS units will be provided by and monitored by Tarheel Monitoring. Staff working in a 24-hour monitoring center will contact the victim if the defendant violates a condition of pretrial release, and text messages will be sent to the victim as the offender comes closer. The victim will also receive a phone call if the offender reaches the critical zone.

In preparation for the implementation of this program, District 22A established an implementation team consisting of: Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham, District Court Judge Deborah Brown, District Court Judge Edward Hedrick, District Court Judge Christine Underwood, District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu and attorney (and District Court Judge-Elect) Bryan Corbett.

“We have previously had the ability to monitor the behavior of defendants while they are out of jail awaiting trial. The main difference in this program is the ability of the victim to be notified when the offender gets close to him or her. It gives the victim the opportunity to reach safety and to avoid contact with and possible harm from the defendant,” Kirkman said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert