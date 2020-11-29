Pike Stewart offered more than service at filling station

I paid extra for “ethanol free” fuel so I could visit with Mr. Pike. He will be missed,” she said.

And if it wasn’t Pike himself, it was his daughter, Rhonda, who would help the customers. Montgomery noted that Rhonda “helps with the day-to-day operations; she even pumps customers’ gas, something you won’t see at too many other places.

Rhonda also told “they were the only of a few in town who sold ethanol, one hundred percent pure gasoline. “And, Montgomery said, “when taking the time to interact with the Stewarts, one will discover they are just as genuine as the product they pump.”

Owens noted that Pike’s BP was the “last full-fledged service station that washed windows and checked your oil.”

Ketchie mentioned that “Pike’s was also about the only station in town where one could drive up to the pumps and get gas without even getting out of their vehicle. Pike would be there almost before your wheels would stop rolling and ask, ‘Fill it up?’”

“Pike,” Owens noted, “was a good man. He didn’t care about the color of your skin. Everybody that came in, he thanked them for their business, and he tipped his hat to the ladies. He didn’t care if you were rich or poor, he treated everybody the same.”