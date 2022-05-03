Piedmont HealthCare's Jeffrey Smith honored as Citizen of the Year

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Award Dinner and Meeting last week at the Statesville Civic Center. The annual meeting, sponsored by Denso, focused on the chamber’s advocacy efforts, initiatives and services.

This year’s keynote speaker, sponsored by Piedmont HealthCare, was Mike Lyles. Lyles has more than 28 years of experience in information technology, working with Fortune 50 and other large companies through his career. His presentation was “Significance over Success.”

This year, awards were presented to four categories. The Business of the Year with 25 or more employees, sponsored by Iredell Health System, went to Banner Drug. For Business of the Year with 24 or fewer employees, the award was presented to Doug Madison Realty. The Community Impact (Nonprofit of the Year) Award was given to Fifth Street Ministries.

The Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home, was presented by its president, Bill Brater, to Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Piedmont HealthCare.

Smith has been with Piedmont HealthCare for nine years. In addition to his work with Piedmont, he has served on the Economic Development Board and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce Board or Directors. He has served as the chairman of the chamber board and as its finance chair.

Nationally, Smith sits on the Medical Group Management Association Board of Directors and is its chair of finance and audit. He serves on local and nationwide boards and has led his organization through some of the most challenging years health care will ever face. Championing more than 1,200 employees, Smith instills a passion for giving back to the Statesville community through a variety of partnerships and local nonprofit groups.

Shannon Viera, president, and CEO of the chamber, gave opening remarks.

“The chamber is and always has been a resource to serve the businesses and the community,” she said. “We have made it through challenging times, and we are ready restart, reengage and reignite this community.”

She also introduced two new staff members of the chamber, Joni Stone, marketing and communications director, and Julie Roland, membership and events coordinator.

“In 2021, the chamber has reintroduced more live in-person events and initiatives such as the Leadership Statesville program, focused on cultivating and connecting the leadership community in Statesville,” Viera said. “We are thrilled to have both Joni and Julie who will be instrumental in growing the chamber in the coming year.”

The Rev. Wesley Wexrode from Bristol Baptist Church gave the invocation.

Denso was the title sponsor for the evening, and its new president, Jon Callies, spoke and presented a video showcasing the company’s new clean room facilities.

The event was catered by Café 220 with music provided by DJ Julius Hoke.