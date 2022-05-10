Piedmont HealthCare welcomes the return of Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD, to the Piedmont HealthCare Gastroenterology office at 208 Old Mocksville Road.

Reindollar has served this community for almost 20 years and holds board certifications in gastroenterology and internal medicine. During his most recent academic position outside of this community, Reindollar continued to serve Iredell County residents who had valued and trusted him as their GI physician. He now returns home and joins Dr. Brandon Marion at PHC Gastroenterology to continue care for those patients and support the GI needs of Statesville, Mooresville, Troutman and beyond.

A North Carolina local, Reindollar completed his undergrad at Catawba College. He attended graduate school at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Followed by his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Reindollar completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by his Hepatology Fellowship with the University of Miami – Center for Liver Disease in Miami, Florida.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Piedmont HealthCare. I am looking forward to picking up where I left off by providing the people of Iredell county with innovative and high-quality care,” said Reindollar. “It’s just good to be back.”

For more information on Reindollar, or to schedule an appointment, contact Piedmont HealthCare Gastroenterology at 704-878-2021 or visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/provider/reindollar-robert-md/. PHC Gastroenterology Statesville is located at 208 Old Mocksville Road.