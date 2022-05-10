 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes the return of Dr. Robert Reindollar

  • Updated
  • 0

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes the return of Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD, to the Piedmont HealthCare Gastroenterology office at 208 Old Mocksville Road.

Reindollar has served this community for almost 20 years and holds board certifications in gastroenterology and internal medicine. During his most recent academic position outside of this community, Reindollar continued to serve Iredell County residents who had valued and trusted him as their GI physician. He now returns home and joins Dr. Brandon Marion at PHC Gastroenterology to continue care for those patients and support the GI needs of Statesville, Mooresville, Troutman and beyond.

A North Carolina local, Reindollar completed his undergrad at Catawba College. He attended graduate school at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Followed by his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Reindollar completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by his Hepatology Fellowship with the University of Miami – Center for Liver Disease in Miami, Florida.

People are also reading…

“I am thrilled to be returning to Piedmont HealthCare. I am looking forward to picking up where I left off by providing the people of Iredell county with innovative and high-quality care,” said Reindollar. “It’s just good to be back.”

For more information on Reindollar, or to schedule an appointment, contact Piedmont HealthCare Gastroenterology at 704-878-2021 or visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/provider/reindollar-robert-md/. PHC Gastroenterology Statesville is located at 208 Old Mocksville Road.

Robert Reindollar.jpg

Reindollar

About Piedmont HealthCare

Piedmont HealthCare is one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in North Carolina and the 5th largest healthcare organization in the Charlotte Metro market. We are committed to providing excellent care for the whole family. We have more than 60 convenient locations and over 215 physicians and providers across multiple specialties to provide the most innovative medical care for our community. www.piedmonthealthcare.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigation underway after $14 million worth of drugs discovered near dead diver in Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert