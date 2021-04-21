Piedmont HealthCare recognizes Medical Labratory Professionals Week

Piedmont HealthCare is recognizing Medical Laboratory Professionals Week April 18-24. PHC honors the staff and all of the hard work caring for the community, now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Piedmont HealthCare central lab is comprised of 30 employees including couriers, lab assistants, phlebotomists, techs, and management. From collection, to the reporting of results, all of the lab staff have professional certifications that help ensure quality and operating excellence. In spite of the pandemic last year, the lab sees approximately 56,000 patients per year and as many as 335 patients served in one day. The lab performed 1.76 million tests last year in 2020 as we see volumes continue to grow year after year.

In response to recognizing our laboratory professionals during this week, Jeff Smith, CEO, remarked, “In my seven-year tenure with Piedmont HealthCare, I have watched the central lab function as a vital part of our healthcare organization. As we continue to grow, so have our ancillary services. I’m proud of the staff for their continued commitment to excellence, as well and their endurance and flexibility during this time.”

The PHC Central Lab is located on 129 Sherlock Drive in Statesville. If directed by a PHC provider, patients can schedule their lab appointment online at www.piedmonthealthcare.com. Central Lab is currently preparing to open the newest lab draw station to better serve patients located closer to downtown Statesville. The lab is located off of Brookdale Drive and will include a self-scheduling appointment system online as soon as the location is officially launched.