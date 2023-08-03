In a strategic partnership with United Way, Piedmont HealthCare, Iredell Health System, and Iredell Rescue Squad, announced a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing a critical need in Iredell County’s emergency response capabilities.

Through United Way’s Community Investment Panel, seven out of nine originally requested Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been allocated to the Iredell Rescue Squad. To further support the initiative, Piedmont HealthCare and Iredell Health System are funding the remaining two AEDs, bringing the total to nine AED devices.

An AED is a portable medical device used to deliver an electrical shock to the heart in cases of sudden cardiac arrest. During such an emergency, time is of the essence, and immediate intervention is crucial to increase the chances of survival. By providing 9 AED devices, each Iredell Rescue apparatus is ensured to have an AED available for use.

“Iredell County Rescue Squad has seen a significant increase in call volume over the last several years. Cardiac emergencies are on a steady rise and as a first responding agency, we must be equipped to handle these emergency situations,” said Brian Niblock, deputy chief with Iredell Rescue Squad. “The current AEDs we have, have become outdated and supplies and parts are becoming hard to find. Having access to these new AEDs will undoubtedly save more lives, give us the ability to transition over when EMS arrives and, most of all, make a significant difference to the community we serve.”

The Iredell County Rescue Squad & Fire Inc., which has been serving the area since 1961, plays a crucial role in providing rescue & medical assistance throughout the 225 square miles it serves, both in the city of Statesville and county areas. Iredell Rescue responded to 6,778 emergency calls in 2022 alone.

“We are proud of our longstanding support for rescue squads across our service area. Since 1963, our donors have helped provide more than 2.2 million dollars in support for these vital first responders. Our partnership with local healthcare organizations has been a big part of that success from the very first, and this is another example of these amazing organizations stepping up to serve the people of Iredell County. A big thank you to Iredell Health System and Piedmont HealthCare,” said Brett Eckerman, executive director for United Way of Iredell County.