Pie sale helps support Power Cross families through Christmas

Power Cross in Statesville hosted its annual Pies for Presents fundraiser on Tuesday, selling pies and other Thanksgiving products to those in the community. Most had preordered the items, though some were available for sale on-site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Power Cross Ministries works with young men through its organization in Statesville and Salisbury, providing “positive role models and a vision for what their lives can be. We use athletics, discipleship, and academic support as a springboard for change,” according to a statement on its website.

The sale supports the families Power Cross serves throughout the Christmas month. This year, as the pandemic raged, sales were down a little but as of Tuesday midday the group had sold 750 pies.

For more information on Power Cross, visit www.powercross.org or the organization’s Facebook page.