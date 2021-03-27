Physician spotlight: Dr. Nikhiel Rau, Comprehensive Digestive Care Center of Piedmont HealthCare

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My practice has grown to what it is today because of the wonderful staff support from my office at Comprehensive Digestive Care Center as well as Piedmont HealthCare, Iredell Memorial and Davis Regional which allows me to focus on my patients and provide the compassionate care that I strive to achieve.

What do you like most about working in Iredell County?

My favorite part about working in Iredell County is the close-knit community here and the wonderful patients I get to care for!

What is one piece of free medical advice you’d like to give your readers right now?

One of the most important preventative measures you can do for yourself and your loved ones is to ensure that you get your screening colonoscopy program started. For an average risk individual, meaning no family history of colon cancer, our Gastroenterology Society recommends starting your screening colonoscopy at age 45. As colon cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer in both men and women, this can truly be a life-saving procedure.

Tell us a little bit about what you do in your free time.

I love to spend time with my wife and newborn baby girl, Elora, who has bestowed on me one of my most important titles as “Pappa.” My wife and I love to travel the world as well as go offroading in my 1997 Land Rover Discovery. We are always in search of the next tasty meal or recipe.

Dr. Rau and his nurse practitioner, Brittny Mielke, are accepting new patients at their office in Statesville. Call 704-978-1144 to schedule a visit. His office is located at 340 Signal Hill Drive, Suite A.