PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

This little girl (A262069) is so excited each time someone passes her kennel in hopes they are going to pick her. She came to us as an owner surrender on Feb. 18 and weighs just at 21 pounds. She is a beautiful black and brindle cutie pie who loves to show off her tail wagging skills. She loves hotdogs and would be the perfect sidekick while you are grilling them in this beautiful weather! She is ready to make someone the best good friend for the rest of her life! Her keen hotdog taste-tester skills are included in this deal! Come and meet Nala! She visited the local radio station last week and did awesome! Easy to ride in the car, loves treats and will sit by you waiting for them!
This little heart stealer is LAX (A263338)!!! He is a chill, laid back and loving guy! He is 8-years-old, drives a Chevy truck and listens to Morgan Wallen... Just kidding, but this picture gives us all those vibes. He likes leisurely walks, he LOVES food, and he LOVES to lay around with his human relaxing. Just so happens that he is looking for his forever to do all those things with! Could that be YOU? Meet and greets are required, as with all of our dogs. Come and meet this handsome 64 pound guy!
This precious little older guy is Buddy (A267152). He came to us on March 4 as his owner was no longer able to care for him. Buddy is 14-years-old, and he is so ready to find his family that will love him for the rest of his forever. He is a sweet guy who loves people, and he is sure confused by all that is going on around him here. He weighs 27 pounds. Please come and meet this little old man!
Archie (A266904) is a 1-year-old gray terrier mix who came in as a stray on Feb. 26, and he is ready for his forever home! He is a strong guy and would love for you to help him learn how to be the best leash walker around! Come and meet this cheese loving 64 pound cutie!
Noah (A247627) is an 11-year-old little cutie who is hoping that wearing his St. Patty's Day hat early will be all it takes for his forever family to fall in love with him. He came to us as a stray, weighs a little more than 10 pounds, can be a little shy, and loves to lounge! Let's hope this cute pic is his 'Lucky Charm' and he finds his family soon!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
