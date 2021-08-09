PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

This sweet girl is Maisy (A260918) … oh, goodness that face! She did great in all her health exams and seems like a curious soul! She weighs just under 42 pounds and came to us with some skin issues and as an underweight stray. With proper and steady training, she will fit right in with her forever family! Come and meet this little sweetie! Meet-and-greets are required for this sweet girl.
Bronson (A260487), a handsome, playful and sweet fella, is patiently waiting on his family to find him. He initially came to us as a stray, and he has really come out of his shell. He needs to go to a home with no small animals; as with any animal, keep him separate from other dogs when feeding. He is 2 years old, weighs 50 pounds and is a bulldog/mastiff mix. And he is ready to break out of here. … Come and meet Bronson! Make sure to see the last picture, as that was his intake picture. It is AMAZING how just getting out of the kennel for a few minutes makes all the difference!
Bekka (A218441) is a 5-year-old white pittie with special needs, as she is deaf! This beautiful and chill little 50-pound girl likes to talk to you very loudly when you visit her kennel, and we love it! She is curious on her own when out to play, but does make sure to come back every few minutes to check on you and make sure that you are good. The best way to let her know you are OK is to give her lots of love … that is her favorite. She will be required to follow up with a vet upon adoption regarding her state of hearing. Other than that, she appears healthy and is MORE than ready for her forever family!
Miles (A261691), the Guinea pig, is available for adoption and is chirping away in our adoption lobby as he waits for his forever home!!
Winnie (A261683) is 3 years old, and she is so sweet and scared in here. She just wants to be loved on, and she whines to get out of her kennel. This little girl came to us as a stray with a cyst on her tail, which our vet treated since she has been here, but her new family will have to follow up with a vet upon adoption. She was an emaciated girl, showing lots of rib and backbone, and she deserves the BEST forever home!!! She weighs just about 50 pounds, and she is here waiting to find her family. … Come and meet this precious girl!
Ace (A252660) is a 7-year-old boxer mix who is a goofy and playful guy! He is happy-go-lucky, redirects well when corrected and is just a cutie pie! Ace is a friendly dog who deserves a chance and we just know with the right placement, this guy will do great! He has already starting warming up when he gets visitors. … Just a sweet old guy! He cannot go to a home with small children.
Patrick (A261641) is a 1-year, 5-month-old handsome boy! He came to us as an injured stray, and he was terrified, poor thing! He had wounds to his neck and ears for which our vet here has been treating him. He will be released with a request to his new family's vet to provide follow up care for these wounds. Patrick has lots of energy and took direction from a tester dog well with no issues. As always, we encourage and recommend meet-and-greets with all of our animals before making the permanent decision to bring on a new forever family member! Please come and meet this handsome little chunk! He weighs 46 pounds and is such a sweetheart!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
