PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Bronson (A260911 )is a mix breed and is a handsome and sweet fella! We estimate his age around 2 years old, as he came to us as a stray. He is quite scared with all the loud noises and strange things he is encountering while here at the shelter. Just go slow, and you will see this sweet little scared boy's eyes warm right up! He is being adopted out on a medical waiver with a request that he see a vet within five days of his adoption, as he came in to us with lesions on all four paw pads, for which he has been treated while here. He is right at 50 pounds and is ready for his forever family!
Gabriella (A257459) is a 4-year-old redtick coonhound mix, and she is a beautiful girl who weighs about 61 pounds. She is a sweet girl who loves to chill and relax. She has completed her treatment for heartworms, and she is negative! She does need help with house training, as she still has accidents sometimes. This could stem from nervousness and with some training and lots of patience, will hopefully work itself out. All of her heartworm treatment was covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove, and now she is in regular adoption waiting on her forever home!! Please come and meet this sweet girl! We love to hear her talk … that howl!!
Agnes (A260487) is a sweet 7-year old-black Labrador retriever mix who has been noted as the perfect little old lady and has been used a dog tester with several other dogs here. She is very elegant and poised when standing, almost as if she is interviewing to be a model for K9 AARP Magazine. In our books, the job is HERS hands down! She is heartworm-positive, but don't let that deter you from applying to adopt her! All of her treatment is covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove, and HER ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!!! All applications will be considered with the best interest of Agnes making the final decision. Please come and meet this sweet little lady!
Wilbur (A259486) is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix, and he is a big floofy boy! He came to us as a stray and was found roaming neighborhoods, where the residents learned he loved people and was sweet and friendly toward them. He didn’t seem to fare as well liking other dogs or cats. He is recommended for a home with neither those nor small children. Meet-and-greets are a must. We know there is that perfect adopter made just for him! Come and meet him! He is heartworm-positive and will require an application to be submitted and approved. All of his heartworm treatment is covered thanks to a life-saving grant from #PetcoLove, and HIS ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED! He will need to be the only dog, as he is very possessive over toys and food. Please come and meet this cutie!
Meet Laney (A25964)! Laney has been here for almost two months. We are now trying to find rescue placement or regular adoption for Laney, so she can start a fresh new chapter in her life. Laney has become barrier reactive toward people when she is in her kennel. However, once she is out she is nothing but PLAY and love. This girl loves to run, roll in the grass and get belly pets. Laney is around 2 years old, spayed, microchipped, and is heartworm-negative. She weighs in at 57 pounds. Laney did dog test well with another spayed female. Please come and meet her. You will not find her in regular adoption kennel, so ask a staff member to meet her.
He is still here! Come and meet Batchy (A222734), a 5-year-old mix breed, possibly with Staffordshire and mastiff. He came to us as a stray, and although he didn’t like to be restrained during his health exam, he was able to get his blood drawn with a little peanut butter influence. He is searching for his forever family! He is heartworm-positive, but don't let that deter you from submitting an application to adopt him! All of his heart worm treatment is covered thanks to a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove, and HIS ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED! All applications are considered with the best interest of Jake making the final decision. Please come and meet him! That face ... aww!
Eyelene (A260166) is STILL here and still looking for her forever home. She is a sweet 1½-year-old pittie who has been patiently waiting beside her kennel mate, Jake, for her forever home. She is heartworm-positive, but all of her treatment is covered by a lifesaving grant through #PetcoLove and HER ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!!! All applications will be considered with the best interest of Eyelene making the final decision. Come and meet this sweet girl!
We just want to scoop this little cutie up and give him all the pats and belly rubs! Sooo … we named him Scoop (A260948)! Look at that sweet little face! This little playful 1½-year-old, about 50-pound cutie is a mix breed and came to us as a stray. He is good on a leash and redirects very well. THAT FACE!! He is heartworm-positive, but that shouldn't deter the family that wants to love him forever from making him their very own, as his heartworm treatment is totally covered thanks to a lifesaving grant from #PetcoLove AND HIS ADOPTION FEE IS WAIVED!! All applications submitted on Scoop will be considered with the best placement for him determining the final decision. Please come and meet this sweet little handsome guy today!
Etta (A261045) is a 2-year-old brown mix breed, and she is a pretty girl with all the personality, too! She loves people, loves giving kisses and being snuggled … and she is noted to be EXCELLENT for her health checks! She is a little nervous around other dogs here, but let's be honest, this can be a scary place for a four-legger! She came to us as a stray and weighs in around 60 pounds. And very much like me — and maybe you, too — snorts when she gets excited! She's darn near perfect! I can't help but to think the music legend herself Etta James' song "At Last" shouldn't be playing somewhere in the background when this sweet Etta meets her forever family! Please come and meet this sweetie!
Meet Sherlock (A261027). As you can see, he is sniffing out to solve the case of "where will I spend my forever?" He is a 2-year-old catahoula/pit/hound mix, and he is so sweet and shy. He is such wiggly boy once you get him out of his kennel and away from all the scary sounds and movements here! Once he is outside he is so much more relaxed! And he is perfect for all of his exams being so still and cooperative like the good boy he is! He is heartworm-positive, but that shouldn't deter the family that wants to love him forever from making him their very own, as his heartworm treatment is totally covered thanks to a lifesaving grant from #PetcoLove AND his adoption fee is WAIVED!! All applications submitted on Sherlock will be considered with the best placement for him determining the final decision. Please come and meet this sweet little handsome guy today! Look at the pink nose! Aww!
Sampson (A260898) is a 2-year-old brown mix breed handsome boy. He is a friendly wiggly boy who likes to play, but he is a little reserved in his kennel. There are a lot of loud new neighbors, and this is a new and strange place. He is ready to meet his forever family, and we just know you will fall in love with those eyes!
Bekka (A218441) is a 5-year-old white pittie mix with special needs. This sweet girl is deaf, so she may startle easily. She will need someone who understands that slow movements and patience will be key to helping her to adapt to life with her new family. Can you give this special girl her forever home? Come and meet Bekka!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit the website at co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
