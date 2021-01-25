Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed/neutered and are looking for their forever home. All dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 14-20. L…
- Updated
Tevin Jerome Davis, 28, of Statesville, will serve an active prison term of five to seven years following his conviction on Thursday in Catawb…
- Updated
It is a time of transition in the country as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. The peaceful transf…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a domestic dispute, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
Jean Keiser’s absence will be felt across Iredell County. Her impact and influence will particularly be missed in the animal rescue community.
- Updated
A man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child after a middle school student reported being sexually abused by a family fr…
- Updated
Jason Andersen and Steve Rosswick were in the area first to chase their NASCAR dreams. Now, they're thinking more of Hollywood. While they sep…
The Iredell County Health Department announced it is experiencing little to no wait at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hebron Baptist Chur…
Gene Houpe announced Sunday that he was withdrawing his name for consideration for the open Register of Deeds position in Iredell County.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Frank L. Johnson of Statesville to the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology, and Innovation: