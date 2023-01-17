PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Super sweet. Easygoing. Keeps a neat kennel. Very good boy. Takes correction well. Very likely housebroken. These are all things that most think of when describing what they look for in a canine family member. What would you say if we told you that we have a dog here that has proven to our staff to have all of these qualities? What if we then told you that not only do we have the dog who fits this description, but that his adoption fee is also waived? Well, hold onto your khakis ... let us introduce you to Jake (A274953)! This 4-year-old cutie pie has been noted by staff to be all of these things and potentially more that we haven’t even scratched the surface on! Jake came to us on Dec. 4 as a stray and would love to leave us soon as a forever family member! Please like and share Jake’s post to help him find his family! If you want to boost his post to help him, that would be awesome too!