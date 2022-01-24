PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Jepson (A265468) is 2-years-old and came in as a stray on Jan. 4. Jepson is a sweet little guy who is happy to sit and visit with you when you come to his kennel. He loves treats and is very gentle when he receives them! He loves peanut butter and has an even softer spot for hot dogs. He is a curious boy who loves cuddles, so sweet. Come and meet this 46 pound little cutie and fall in love with his sweet face and kind eyes! You’re going to fall in love!
Rilo is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 7, and this sweet boy is ready to find his forever home. His previous owner was not able to keep him as he had taken him in for a family member who had some life changes. He got along with his other dog, which was a Jack Russell terrier and knows several commands. Rilo is housebroken and crate trained and is noted by his previous owner to be good with children, and as always we recommend meet and greets with all of our dogs. He is a playful guy who gets the zoomies and would love to play in his own yard with his forever family! Come and meet this little cutie who weighs in at 67 pounds.
Tater (A265413) is a 3-year-old mixed breed cutie who came to us as a stray on Dec. 30! He is a big ol’ teddy bear, and once you sit and visit with him at his kennel and give him a chance, he is going to be leaning in for some back scratches and head rubs! He loves treats and loves getting out into the play yard to play ball! He is a wrinkly face handsome guy weighing in at 66 pounds. Come and meet this sweet boy and see if he is that missing link your family has been looking for!
Meet Brownie! This sweet 2-year-old guy (A265552) came to us as an owner surrender due to life changes on Jan. 3. He is playful, energetic and likes hot dogs. He is a beautiful boy who deserves his forever home. He is always ready to get out of his kennel and is patiently waiting for someone to come and get him out and never put him back in it! He weighs in at 50 pounds and loves to show off his tail wagging skills! Come and meet Brownie!
Julius (A265699) is a 1-year-old red mixed breed handsome boy who came to us as a stray on Jan. 14. He is a sweet guy who likes to play and is easy getting in and out of the kennel. He weighs 44 pounds and is just a happy boy! He loves to show off his talent of extreme wiggles and is friendly to all who visit! Come and meet this sweet little guy!
Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace!
Opie (A265639) is a 7-year-old guy who came to us as a stray on Jan. 7. He is a healthy FIV+ (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) cat. FIV+ cats typically live long, healthy lives, and can be housed with FIV negative cats. In most shelter settings, FIV + cats are overlooked or euthanized, but at ICAS we are working to change that and give all cats a chance at life. He is such a sweet guy and weighs nearly 15 pounds! Come and meet Opie and let the staff talk to you about FIV+ in cats and how they can live long and healthy lives, with the right environment!
Nigel (A261172) is a 9-month-old black mixed breed cutie who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 14. He is a sweet and playful boy who loves it when someone visits him and takes him to the play yard. He has lots of good energy, loves people and loves getting belly and armpit rubs. Come and meet this 57-pound sweet boy!
Janna (A265698) is a 1-year-old red mix little cutie who came to us as a stray on Jan. 14. She is a sweet girl with high energy and lots of wiggles. She is food motivated which should help with training, and she loves people. This sweet girl is looking for her forever home and the chance to find her forever family. She weighs 44 pounds and is such a sweetie! Come and meet her!
Minxie (A262750) and Navi (A262751) came to us as owner surrenders on Jan. 20. They are sweet girls who deserve to find their forever homes, whether that is together or not, although if you get one, does the second really count? They are 6 months old and are so observant with everything around them and they love to play! Come and meet them!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you’re interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
