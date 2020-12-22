Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed/neutered and are looking for their forever home. All dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
