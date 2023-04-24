We currently have some dogs that are having a harder time recovering from the pneumovirus than others here, and we think the stress of being at the shelter is the contributing factor. Being in a home environment will increase their ability to overcome this virus and we are hoping to find them a foster for 1-2 weeks. The foster should have no other dogs in the home so as to not spread this, as well as to give each of them the TLC they can definitely use to get over this crud. Each dog is estimated around 8 months old, around 35-40 pounds and look to be boxer mixes. They are listed and pictured in the order of need. All are sweet and just need a reprieve. If you can foster, please come in person to submit an application for consideration immediately. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for this opportunity. We can provide food, bedding, crate and other necessities as needed. Pictured is Cinnamon (A278356).