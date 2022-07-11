PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.

Adoption hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424 for more information.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being in the shelter.

The Books & Buddies reading program is now running. No appointment is necessary. Reading times are from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring your own book or borrow one from the shelter and grab a stool. Participants who need hours for school or community service will need to track them on their own. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Due to space, only one reader at a time is allowed in the cat room.

Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics from 6-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.