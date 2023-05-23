Hi, Monty (A278404) here! I am 1 year and 1 month old and I’m such a happy boy! I know sit, shake and down and I am excited to learn new stuff as often as I can! I just wanted to say hi and that I am here waiting for you to come and find me! I like to work on my leash walking skills as often as I can, and ACT Lily says I am pretty good, but could still use a little help with it. That’s where you and I can go on lots of hikes to help me polish that skill right on up, and at the same time, get you out into the world with your new forever best friend to see just what fun we can have! The adventures you and I can have are endless and I can’t wait to meet you! I weigh 46 pounds which is the perfect size, if I say so myself! Monty has been at the shelter for 56 days, therefore his adoption fee is waived.