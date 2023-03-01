Oh Archie (A225719)!!! You are such a precious boy!! This happy-go-lucky boy is here waiting for his forever home… again! He originally came to us in 2018 as a puppy, was adopted out and then had to be returned due to health concerns for the owner. He was then adopted back out soon after and has now found himself back as a stray once again! This poor guy is not having the best luck at finding his forever home!!! Let’s turn ALL that around for him! Archie is 5 years old, and when we tell you this guy is sweet, you may see sugar drip off him, that’s how sweet! Although he has found himself without a home yet again, this boy epitomizes happiness!! If the words positivity and happiness needed a mascot, it could easily be him!!!! And with all our dogs, please bring other dogs you may have in the home, along with children, to meet our dogs prior to adoption.