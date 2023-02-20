Are you looking for love? The unconditional kind? The kind that if you walk in and out of the door every five minutes, that someone is going to be as excited to see you as they were the first time?? The kind that no matter what kind of day you had will always be right beside you to remind you that to them you are the world? Look no further... although all our dogs here can offer you this love in whatever form you need it the most, Riot (A248728) literally wanted to make sure his picture left no doubt of his intention! Riot is 5 years old, weighs just under 48 pounds and unfortunately (no fault of his own) found his way back to us. He is housebroken, and his previous owner said he did great with their children. We always recommend meet and greets with other dogs in the home prior to adopting our dogs. We are a first come, first serve in-person adoption center. Dog/puppy adoption fees are $80, which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations up to date.